UPPSC declares PCS (Mains)-2022 results

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) announced the results of the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination (Main) -2022, popularly known as PCS (Mains)-2022 on Thursday.

The exam was conducted by the commission from September 27 to October 01, 2022 at examination centers located in three districts of the state, including Lucknow, Prayagraj and Ghaziabad. In all, 5,311 eligible candidates had appeared in the exam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In all, 1,070 candidates have been declared eligible for the interview against 383 vacant posts on offer as per rules. For some of these posts, candidates against available vacant posts have not been declared successful for the interview round due to them not possessing minimum qualifying norms,” said Vinod Kumar Gaur, officiating secretary, UPPSC.

The results have been pasted on the notice board of the Commission’s office in Prayagraj for public viewing. The results have also been made available on the official website of the Commission— https://uppsc.up.nic.in for the benefit of the candidates, Gaur said.

The final details of marks obtained and category wise cut-offs will be released by the commission on its official website and published in newspapers after the declaration of the final results. As a result, no applications will be entertained by the commission in this regard under the RTI Act-2005, UPPSC made clear.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The commission has also informed that the results of these recruitment exams are subject to the final decision of the Allahabad high court in the Special Appeal (D) 475/2019 filed by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The commission will soon issue separate information regarding interview dates of the successful candidates.