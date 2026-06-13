UPPSC names two deceased teachers as new BSAs

In a major administrative oversight, two teachers who passed away five years ago have been promoted to positions of Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) and equivalent roles in Uttar Pradesh, highlighting a significant failure in record scrutiny before departmental advancements.

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The departmental promotion committee (DPC) cleared the promotions during meetings held at the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on April 16 and 17 based on a list submitted by the Directorate of Education.

Subsequently, on May 26, promotion orders were issued for 164 officers of the inspection branch (block education officers), 159 teachers of the women’s teaching branch and 167 teachers of the men’s teaching branch for appointment as BSAs, senior lecturers in district institutes of education and training (DIETs), principals of Government Inter Colleges and equivalent posts.

However, the promotion list of the women’s branch included two deceased teachers. Sunil Lata, placed at serial number 19 (seniority number 662), and Suman Kumari, at serial number 47 (seniority number 696A), had both died in 2021.

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{{^usCountry}} Sunil Lata, who joined service as a teacher in a government secondary school on January 11, 1997, died on April 29, 2021. Her husband, Brajesh Chandra Lal, a resident of PWD Colony in Civil Lines, Ayodhya, is reportedly receiving a family pension. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sunil Lata, who joined service as a teacher in a government secondary school on January 11, 1997, died on April 29, 2021. Her husband, Brajesh Chandra Lal, a resident of PWD Colony in Civil Lines, Ayodhya, is reportedly receiving a family pension. {{/usCountry}}

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Similarly, Suman Kumari, headmistress of Government High School, Arndhara in Hardoi district, died in service on March 27, 2021. Following her death, her son Jai Prakash Pal was appointed on compassionate grounds.

The inclusion of the two deceased teachers in the promotion list has sparked concerns over the verification process adopted before the DPC meetings. The committee was attended by special secretary Krishna Kumar Gupta and then director of secondary education Dr Mahendra Dev.

Reacting to the issue, director of secondary education Pratap Singh Baghel said, “The matter has come to our notice. An inquiry will be conducted and appropriate action will be taken against those found responsible.”

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Meanwhile, more than two weeks after the promotion orders were issued, the postings of the promoted officers are yet to be finalised. Many officers promoted under the Uttar Pradesh Educational (General Education Cadre) Service Group ‘B’ are nearing retirement and awaiting their new assignments.

In this regard, joint secretary Ved Prakash Rai wrote to the director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Lucknow, on June 9 seeking proposals for posting of block education officers after promotion. Under the guidelines, BEOs promoted as DIET senior lecturers cannot be posted in their home districts or in the districts from where they earned their promotions.