UPPSC releases 2023 exam calendar

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conduct its prestigious Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination-2023, commonly known as PCS (Pre)-2023, along with the examination for recruitment of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO), on May 14, said UPPSC secretary Alok Kumar.

On Monday, the commission released dates of its eight recruitment exams for six separate recruitments by way of an annual calendar of recruitment examinations that are to be held in 2023.

“The calendar has been made available on the official website of the commission https://uppsc.up.nic.in/ for the benefit of those interested,” he added.

According to the calendar, the Medical Officer (Ayurveda) Screening Examination-2022 is proposed to be held on January 8 while the Assistant Prosecution Officer (Mains) Examination-2022 is set to be held on January 9 and 10.

Likewise, Uttar Pradesh Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) Preliminary Examination-2022 is scheduled to be held on February 12 and Mines Inspector (Main) Exam-2022 is to be organised on March 19.

At the same time, PCS and ACF / RFO Preliminary Examination-2023 will be held on May 14 and Uttar Pradesh Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) Main Examination-2023 on May 23, 24 and 25.

The PCS (Main) Exam-2023 will be conducted from September 23 and ACF/RFO (Main) Exam-2023 from October 9.

At the same time, the commission has reserved 25 days in the calendar for the whole year. During this, if any new recruitment comes, then the related recruitment examination will be conducted on these reserved days, officials said.

The annual calendar has however left many aspirants unhappy over days being reserved for recruitment exams without any details as to which recruitment exams are to be conducted on these days.

Rajesh Sachan, convenor of Yuva Manch, a body representing youths and aspirants of competitive exams and its chairman, Anil Singh, alleged that the Public UPPSC is not serious on conducting proposed and pending recruitments.

Yuva Manch has demanded from the chief minister that recruitment examinations should also be mentioned in the examination calendar issued by the UPPSC.

President of Pratiyogi Chatra Sabha, an organisation representing educated unemployed youths vying for government jobs, Avanish Pandey, said that recruitment exams like those for Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer, LT Grade Teachers and even Assistant Prosecution Officers have failed to find mention in the UPPSC’s 2023 calendar despite thousands of aspirants waiting for them.