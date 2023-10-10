UPPSC starts process to fill over 400 posts of RO, ARO

The online application process for filling a total of 411 posts, including 334 of review officer (RO) and 77 of assistant review officer (ARO) has got under way. Prayagraj-headquartered Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Monday released a detailed advertisement on its website www.uppsc.up.nic.in in this regard.

Prayagraj-based UPPSC headquarters. (HT file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There are 322 vacant posts of review officers in Uttar Pradesh Secretariat, nine in UPPSC and three in the Revenue Board. Similarly, there are 40 vacant posts of assistant review officers in the UP Secretariat, 23 in the Revenue Board, 13 in the UPPSC and one post of assistant review officer (accounts) that would be filled through this recruitment process, say UPPSC officials in the know of things.

For the post of ARO, it is necessary to have ‘O level’ certificate of Department of Electronics Accreditation of Computer Courses (DOEACC) or its equivalent qualification and a minimum speed of 25 words per minute in Hindi typing. Preference will be given to the candidates having knowledge of English typing. The candidates who have either completed 21 years of age or are up to 40 years of age as on July 1, 2023 can apply, they add.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the basis of preliminary examination, candidates 15 times the number of vacancies will be declared successful for appearing in the main examination. The commission has made it clear that before applying, it is mandatory for the candidates to complete their ‘One Time Registration (OTR)’ and obtain the OTR number through its official website. OTR based online applications will be taken till November 9.

Prelims in 40 districts

The preliminary examination of this recruitment process will be held in 40 districts of the state. They include Agra, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Barabanki, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Prayagraj, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, Varanasi, Aligarh, Basti and Bulandshahr besides Etawah.

Ghazipur, Hardoi, Jyotibaphule Nagar, Maharajganj, Mainpuri, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shahjahanpur, Deoria, Mau, Banda, Sultanpur, Fatehpur, Ballia, Greater Noida (Gautam Budh Nagar), Rampur and Gonda are also among the districts where the preliminary exam will be held.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!