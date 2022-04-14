UPPSC to conduct RO/ARO (Main) Exam-2021 from April 24

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the schedule of Review Officer /Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) Main Examination-2021 on Wednesday.

The exam will be held on April 24, 25 and 26 at nine centers in Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad, said Arvind Kumar Mishra, controller of examinations, UPPSC. This includes four centers in Prayagraj, three in Lucknow and two in Ghaziabad, he added.

The examination schedule has been made available on the official website of the commission—https://uppsc.up.nic.in/—for the benefit of the candidates, he added

A total of 5,59,155 candidates had applied for recruitment against 354 posts of RO/ARO and out of these 2,74,702 candidates had appeared in the preliminary examination.

The preliminary examination was held on December 5, 2021. A total of 4,830 candidates were declared successful in the preliminary examination to appear in the main examination by UPPSC on January 30. Separate applications were invited from these eligible candidates for the main examination. 3,960 candidates who have sent application will appear in the main examination, officials said.

According to the commission’s examination controller Arvind Kumar Mishra, there will be a paper of general studies on April 24 from 9.30 am to 11.30 am. In the second session on the same day, under section-I there will be a conventional type test of general Hindi and drafting from 2pm to 4.30 pm and objective type test of general word knowledge and grammar from 4.30pm to 5pm.

On April 25, Hindi Essay exam will be held in the first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm followed by translation test that will be held for the candidates of Review Officer (Hindi) only in the second shift from 2pm to 5pm. At the same time, translation test will be conducted on the last day ie April 26 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm only for the candidates vying for the post of Review Officer (Urdu).