UPPSC’s novel initiative: PCS aspirants get recommendation letters sans selection certificates

In a first-of-its-kind move, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has uploaded on its website a list of 270 meritorious candidates who did not make the final cut of PCS-2022, recommending their names for jobs elsewhere.

For representation only

The UPPSC has introduced this unique initiative to highlight and ensure suitable job offers for meritorious candidates who, despite successfully clearing various stages, were not finally selected.

Earlier, while launching this novel initiative, UPPSC Chairman Sanjay Shrinet said, “The commission believes that the candidates who are completing the journey till the interview of this most prestigious recruitment examination of the state are quite capable. Since only a few meritorious candidates come out successful in this tough three-layered selection process, our initiative will serve two purposes. One, this will help candidates bag befitting jobs, and it will also serve the requirements of the industry.”

Out of the 1,071 candidates declared successful in the PCS (Main) examination-2022, only 1,048 appeared in the interviews. Among these, 364 candidates were finally selected. The remaining 684 candidates, out of which 270 consented to share their names on the UPPSC website for ‘adjustment,’ indicating they were open to job offers.

Notably, 6,02,974 candidates applied for the UP Combined Upper Subordinate Examination-2022 (PCS-2022), and 3,29,310 appeared in the preliminary examination.

After obtaining consent from these candidates, a list of their names was uploaded on the Commission’s official website on October 3. This allows employers to directly contact them with job offers.

Discussions have also begun about utilising these talented individuals as experts in Abhyudaya coaching run by the state government to prepare students for competitive exams. NGOs associated with Railways have approached the Commission to absorb these candidates, according to officials.

118 engineering graduates in the recruitment list also await jobs

Among these candidates, more than 118 have a background in engineering, both at the graduate and postgraduate levels. Additionally, many candidates in search of employment have degrees in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Biotechnology, as revealed by a scrutiny of the list.

One candidate whose name is on the list shared, “There are many qualified engineers like me who aspire to become civil servants or pursue government jobs. It is almost impossible to prepare for these highly competitive exams while working in a private firm. So, we resign from well-paying jobs and devote two to three years to these recruitment exams.”

However, “failing to make the final cut after reaching the interview stage is a setback, and the need to search for a good job again is a real challenge. The UPPSC initiative is, therefore, a great help to someone like me,” he added.

Typically, candidates from engineering or professional backgrounds leave their jobs to prepare for PCS or civil services exams, and their selection rate has increased in recent years. However, it is surprising that more than 118 BTech and MTech degree holders are still searching for jobs, hoping to secure a suitable position based on UPPSC recommendations.

State president of the Graduate Engineering Students Welfare Association, Deepak Singh, said that Uttar Pradesh alone produces around 2 lakh engineering graduates every year.

“Not everyone can get the job of their choice in the private sector. Moreover, the inclination towards government jobs, especially administrative profiles and civil servants, has increased among them. Individuals with engineering degrees are forced to do jobs at measly salaries of ₹10,000 to 15,000 per month. If there are regular recruitments by the government, then perhaps the situation might improve,” he maintained.

