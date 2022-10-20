UPPSC’s PCS-2021 exam: Commission declares final result, 627 candidates successful

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) declared the final result of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2021, commonly known as PCS-2021, on Wednesday.

Against 678 vacant posts of 29 different kinds, the commission has declared a total of 627 candidates as successful, informed UPPSC secretary, Alok Kumar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The secretary said that the results have been made available on the official website of UPPSC—http://uppsc.up.nic.in/ for the benefit of the candidates.

For the remaining 51 vacant posts that include two posts of labour enforcement officer and 49 posts of principals of government intermediate colleges, no candidate was found suitable, and as a result, these posts have remained unfilled, he added.

He said that 120 candidates out of the total 627 successful have been done so provisionally owing to incomplete documents.

Kumar said that soon the recommendation of selection of the successful candidates would be forwarded to the state government and after which details of marks obtained by candidates as well as post and category-wise cut-offs would be released by the commission on its official website.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The posts on which the candidates have been declared successful include deputy collector, deputy superintendent of police, block development officer, assistant regional transport officer, assistant commissioner (commercial tax), district commandant homeguards, treasury officer/accounts officer (treasury), cane inspector and assistant sugar commissioner, district cane officer UP Agriculture Service Group “B” (Development Branch), deputy jailer, etc.

Officials said that out of these 29 different posts, selection for three kinds numbering a total 55 posts were based only on written exams while the remaining 26 kinds of posts also required the candidates to clear interviews that were held by the commission between July 21 and August 5, 2022.

The commission had conducted PCS (Mains)-2021 at centres set up in Lucknow, Prayagraj and Ghaziabad between March 23 and March 27, 2022, in which 5,957 candidates had appeared. Results of PCS (Mains)-2021 were declared on July 12 in which 1,285 candidates qualified for the interview round. Some 25 candidates failed to appear in the interview.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}