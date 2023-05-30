Prayagraj’s UPRTOU sets up student grievances panel under Lokpal

The authorities of the Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU) have constituted a ‘student grievance redressal committee’ for quick redressal of student problems of the lone open university of the state.

UPRTOU campus in Phaphamau, Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

The Lokpal will supervise the committee for which the University has appointed former vice-chancellor of Allahabad University, Prof PK Sahoo, as the Lokpal, varsity officials said.

Vinay Kumar, registrar, UPRTOU, said that the term of the chairman and members of the committee will be two years and the term of the special invitee will be for one year. The appointment of the Lokpal is for a period of three years from the date of assuming office or till he attains the age of 70 years (whichever is earlier), they added.

The student grievance redressal committee will listen to only those complaints which are not being resolved at the platform concerned. The committee will get the problem resolved within the prescribed time limit and will also investigate whose negligence delayed the resolution of the complaint at the counter or platform concerned. The Lokpal has been appointed to ensure that the committee does not work under anyone’s pressure.

The committee has been constituted on the instructions of the vice-chancellor of the open university, Prof Seema Singh, who is also the chairman of the committee. Other members of the panel include, the director of agricultural sciences, Prof PP Dubey, director of the school of education, Prof PK Stalin, Chatrasal Singh, Shruti and Dinesh Singh. At the same time, research student of Sanskrit department, Digvijay Singh has been nominated as a special invitee as student representative.

