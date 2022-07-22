UPRTOU pens MoU with UPSDMA for disaster management courses

Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (UPSDMA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Uttar Pradesh’s only state open university— Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU)—on Thursday to help varsity offer different courses on disaster management.

Vice-chancellor of UPRTOU, Prayagraj Prof Seema Singh and vice-chairman of UPSDMA, Lucknow Lt Gen (retd) Ravindra Pratap Shahi signed the MoU in a brief ceremony organised at the state capital.

UPRTOU vice-chancellor, Prof Seema Singh said that following the signing of the MoU, awareness and certificate courses on disaster management will be started by the university in the first phase.

“In this, the technical assistance will be obtained from Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, Lucknow. They will help us in designing the curriculum of these proposed courses and also running the programmes on a continued basis,” the VC said.

The VC expressed confidence that with the start of these programmes by the university, the number of trained volunteers of UPSDMA would also increase in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Prof Singh said that with the mutual coordination of both the institutions, burning problems like disaster management would get resolved quickly and this will give fruitful results for the people of the state.

On this occasion, Lieutenant General Ravindra Pratap Shahi informed that the main objective of the MoU is to jointly develop a network of universities for efficient and effective disaster management as per the 10-point agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to the instructions issued by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, joint efforts are to be made in the state to attain the goal of zero losses due to disasters so that the losses can be minimised and awareness about disaster management can be increased.

Brigadier Pramod Kumar Singh, senior advisor, UPSDMA, project coordinator Praveen Kishor, Prof PP Dubey, registrar at UPRTOU and Prof Om G Gupta, senior advisor at State Internal Quality Assurance Cell (SICA) ) among others, were present at the occasion.

