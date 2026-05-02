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UP’s Braj region erupts in protest against smart meters

Villagers in Agra and nearby areas protested against smart meters, dismantling them and demanding the continuation of old meters, with widespread unrest.

Updated on: May 02, 2026 08:55 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Agra
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Hundreds of villagers in the Akola area of rural Agra dismantled the smart meters and dumped them at an electricity department sub station, as a mark of protest, on Friday. Similar protests were lodged in districts of Aligarh, Firozabad, Hathras on Saturday.

Dismantled smart meters piled up at Akola electricity sub station in Agra on Friday (HT Photo)

Protestors threw these smart meters, damaging many of them as the pile of these discarded meters grew.

Rajveer Lawania, the district president of the Bhartiya Kisan Union also joined the protests at the sub station, which continued for three hours, with the protestors demanding that old meters are allowed to continue.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (a constituent of National Democratic Alliance) has also voiced opposition to smart meters.

Kaptan Singh Chahar, the state vice-president of Rashtriya Lok Dal, held that there is much resentment against smart meters, and urged energy minister AK Sharma to re-consider the decision to install these.

“The smart meters being installed are against the wishes of consumers and thus anger and protests against them are justified. The private company installing them is arbitrary and is forcing consumers to have them installed.

The highlight of these protests is participation of women and such protests were witnessed in Hathras where women took active part in them. In Firozabad, hundreds of women gathered on Saturday with smart meters and held a protest meeting at Kotla Chungi crossing.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / UP’s Braj region erupts in protest against smart meters
Home / Cities / Other Cities / UP’s Braj region erupts in protest against smart meters
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