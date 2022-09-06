U.P’s Deoband seminary to convene meeting of madrasas to discuss survey issue

The Darul Uloom of Deoband, has decided to convene a meeting on September 24 to discuss the issue of survey of private madrasas in Uttar Pradesh.

After this meeting, the seminary and madrasa owners would jointly decide their next course of action, said seminary’s spokesperson Ashraf Usmani.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Seminary has started preparations for the conference and invitations were being sent to the madrasa management to ensure their participation in the meeting, he added.

Last week, the Yogi Adityanath government decided to conduct a survey of unrecognised madrasas across Uttar Pradesh to ascertain information on the number of students, teachers, curriculum and their affiliation with any non-government organisation.

A large number of madrasas across the country are associated with the Islamic seminary Darul Uloom of Deoband. A meeting of seminary’s education committee was convened recently to discuss the issue and it was decided to call a meeting of state’s madrasa owners to discuss the issue in larger group before reaching to a conclusion about course of action.

Usmani said that functionaries of madrasas in UP, which are associated with Darul Uloom, will participate in the September 24 meeting. “In this meeting the issue of government survey in non-aided and self-financed madrasas would be discussed in detail,” Usmani said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that attempts would be made to arrive at a consensus on how to deal with the issue.

The state government has justified the survey stating that data was necessary to ascertain the number of students who were enrolled with these institutes. The opposition has criticised the move to conduct a survey of the madrasas.