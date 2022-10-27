U.P’s Deputy CM asks CMOs to inspect hosps, ensure facilities

LUCKNOW: To strengthen the public health system, every chief medical officer (CMO) should conduct on-site inspection of 4-5 health centres, said Brajesh Pathak, the deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday. He added that the CMOs should send their list of inspected medical facilities to the directorate general every Monday. The list can be sent at monitoringcell.dgmh@gmail.com.

Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, directed officials to maintain the duty roster of doctors, paramedical and other medical staff and put them up on the walls of medical facilities. “Special attention should be paid to availability of pure drinking water for patients and their attendants. Also, proper arrangement should be made for cleanliness of the medical premises. The availability of stretcher/wheel chair should also be ensured,” said the deputy CM.

Pathak further said that hospitals should also have the arrangement to transport dead bodies. He added that the chief medical officer and the chief medical superintendent will be held responsible if any complaint regarding the transportation of dead bodies surfaces.

Besides, hospitals have been asked to station a health worker (donning hospital uniform) at the entrance of their emergency room. “There must be separate registration counters for senior citizens, differently-abled, special category patients, and pregnant women... Separately, hospitals should ensure smooth operation of postmortem houses and look after their lighting and sanitation facilities.”

