UP’s first bio-CNG plant begins ops in Prayagraj

In a major stride toward sustainable waste management and environmental conservation, Uttar Pradesh inaugurated its first bio-CNG plant at Arail in Naini here on Wednesday. The bio-CNG plant, which began operations on Wednesday, at Arail in Naini (HT File)

On Day 1, Prayagraj Municipal Corporation delivered about 20 tons of organic wet waste—mainly from kitchens and restaurants—for processing, said officials.

Project head Himanshu Srivastava said in the coming weeks the first such plant in the state will handle up to 100 tonnes of organic waste daily. All wet waste generated in Prayagraj will now be channelled here, ensuring efficient processing and resource recovery. In a complementary green initiative, the municipal corporation has partnered to plant 2,100 saplings on the plant premises, contributing to the city’s afforestation goals.

The state-of-the-art plant was built at the cost of ₹153 crore, officials said.

He said the plant’s waste treatment begins with a trommel machine that segregates waste. The sorted material is then crushed into pulp through specialised machinery, followed by advanced bio-CNG production using imported high-efficiency equipment.

Municipal commissioner Sai Teja urged residents to segregate wet and dry waste before disposal. Door-to-door collection agencies have been instructed to prioritise wet waste collection, vital for the plant’s smooth operation and optimal output, he added.

With a robust processing capacity of 343 tons per day (TPD), the plant is poised to produce 21.5 tons of bio-CNG, 109 tons of solid organic manure, and 100 tons of liquid bio-fertiliser daily once fully operational.

Currently, bio-CNG generation has started using 200 tons of wet waste, while the remaining 143 TPD capacity, designed for paddy straw and cow dung, is being developed.

PMC’s environmental engineer Uttam Verma emphasised the plant’s potential to transform previously discarded waste into valuable resources. The facility is projected to earn ₹53 lakh annually by converting leftovers, vegetable peels, and flower waste into 8.9 tons of bio-CNG and 109 tons of fertiliser daily, he added.

Developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the Corporation has allotted 12.49 acres in Jehangirabad, Naini, for the project. Ever Enviro Resource Management Pvt Ltd. will operate the plant under a 25-year agreement, said officials.

To jumpstart biogas production, 30 tons of cow dung will be introduced daily during the initial phase to stimulate bacterial digestion. After approximately 40–45 days, the system will become self-sustaining, eliminating the need for additional dung input, officials added.

The plant’s first phase, equipped with two digesters, produces 8.9 tons of bio-CNG daily from 200 tons of waste. The second phase will add capacity to reach the full target of 21.5 tons per day. The project is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 56,700 tons annually, significantly cut landfill use, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and enhance local air quality. Additionally, it will generate employment for around 200 people—40 direct jobs on-site and over 150 indirect jobs—boosting the local economy, officials explained.