UP’s fourth biggest dist jail ready in Prayagraj

PRAYAGRAJ The fourth-largest district jail in the state, boasting a capacity for 2,800 inmates, is now operational in Prayagraj. Constructed on 65 acres of land in the Naini area at a cost of ₹173.33 crore, the new facility features modern amenities, including rainwater harvesting, a sewage treatment plant, and a crèche for the children of women inmates, according to RS Rizvi, the project manager of Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam, the agency responsible for the jail’s construction.

The entire complex is under 24/7 surveillance, incorporating a comprehensive CCTV system. (HT Photo)

The entire complex is under 24/7 surveillance, incorporating a comprehensive CCTV system. The district jail comprises two circles, 18 barracks, two quarantine cells, one women’s barrack, and one juvenile barrack, all designed as two-storey structures. Additionally, two high-security barracks, capable of housing 12 prisoners each, have been integrated into the facility.

The Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj, currently burdened with 4,596 inmates – well beyond its 2,060 capacity – is set to alleviate some of the pressure as inmates will be relocated to the newly constructed Naini District Jail. The relocation process is scheduled to commence in December 2023, according to officials.

The state of Uttar Pradesh already hosts 74 prisons of various levels, including seven central and 62 district jails, two deputy/sub jails, one model prison, two women’s prisons (one Nari Bandi Niketan and one Women Central Prison), and a Kishore Sadan in Bareilly.

As of December 31, 2022, data from the U.P. prison administration and reform services department reveals that the state’s prisons, with a collective capacity of 64,223 inmates, are accommodating 1,15,163 inmates – 1.79 times their total capacity. The three largest prisons in the state include Gautam Buddha Nagar with a capacity of 3,750 inmates, Lucknow Jail with a capacity of 3,540 inmates, and Bareilly Jail-2, housing 3,438 inmates.

Officials from the state prison administration and reform services department indicate that the newly built district jail in Prayagraj will initially house undertrial prisoners. At present, Naini Central Jail holds 2,870 undertrial prisoners. The new district jail will be overseen by two deputy jailers, one clerk, and 26 constables. A committee, headed by District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal, recently inspected the facility, paving the way for the planned prisoner transfers from Naini Central Prison starting in the first week of December.

