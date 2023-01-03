UP’s Kashi shivers amid winter chill, schools closed

Varanasi shivered as temperature here dipped to 8 degrees Celsius forcing the district administration to announce closure of schools.

“Schools from class 1 to 12 of all boards will remain closed till January 5 following cold weather conditions,” said S Rajalingam, district magistrate, Varanasi revising a previous order that schools till class 8 would close

The district administration here has directed Nagar Nigam to ensure distribution of wooden logs at the city crossings to facilitate bonfire and ordered that night shelters be run across the city to facilitate the destitute and poor.

The extreme weather conditions in Varanasi and other parts of eastern UP and poor visibility have also affected train movement as most of the trains were either cancelled or running behind schedule, railway officials said.

The Indian Meteorological Department had issued warning of “dense to very dense fog” at isolated places across the state. The weatherman has predicted cold day condition at isolated places across UP.