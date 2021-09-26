UPSC Civil Services 2020 results: Rajdeep, Satinder do Ludhiana proud

A city-based doctor, Rajdeep Singh Khaira, 28, of Jamalpur, bagged AIR 495 in the Civil Services Exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), results of which were released on Friday night.

It was Rajdeep’s fifth attempt at the exam. Currently posted at civil hospital Koon Kalan, Ludhiana, Rajdeep wants to serve the people of his state and looks forward to bringing massive transformation here.

“While serving in the civil hospital under the state department of family and welfare, I realised that to bring a positive change in people’s lives, I need to work in the administrative services,” shared Khaira.

Rajdeep graduated from Government Medical College, Patiala four years back. Talking about his preferable posting, he said, “Nothing can be more satisfying than to work for one’s state. I will not face any cultural or language barriers here. Language can be a major hindrance if I am posted elsewhere.”

Rajdeep, who appeared in three interviews earlier after clearing his pre and main examination, said that one should never quit before achieving the target. “Quitting should not be an option. We all should have a never-give-up attitude. I failed multiple times but kept trying till I succeeded,” he added.

Satinder Kaur, AIR 563

‘Remained determined despite odds’

Satinder Kaur, 36, a former resident of Dugri Phase-1, secured AIR 563. Kaur, who shifted to Delhi after marriage, cleared the exam in her fourth attempt.

Satinder always aspired to get into administrative services but had to earlier work in various multinational companies due to a lack of financial resources at home.

“My father retired from the excise and taxation department in 2003. I prepared for UPSC in 2011 but had to drop it due to financial issues at home. After getting married, I shared my desire to be an IFS officer with my husband Dhruv Sharma. He supported me so, I took coaching for a year in 2017 and eventually focussed on self-study,” she said.

Kaur, who loves to travel to hills, did her Class 10 from BCM School, Shastri Nagar, Ludhiana. She completed her Class 12 from Guru Nanak Girls College, Model Town, and pursued her BTech degree from Ludhiana College of Engineering and Technology, Katani Kalan, following which she pursued MBA from the Institute of Marketing and Management, Delhi.

“I always wanted to do something big and different. My uncle and my father were my inspiration as they were both government employees. Despite my odds, I remained determined and, with perseverance, could finally achieve my target,” told Kaur, who appeared in the SC quota.