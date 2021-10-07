‘Upset’ over Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Ludhiana farmer ends life

A 50-year-old farmer of Dhaliwal Patti in Sudhar village allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from a tree near a canal on the outskirts of the village on Monday evening.

The suicide note recovered from him, the ingenuity of which is yet to be established, stated that he was ending his life as he was upset over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and the government’s attitude towards farmers’ demanding the roll back of the agriculture laws.

According to residents of the area, the deceased was against the three farm laws and even spent several months on Singhu Border. He is survived by three children and his wife.

Saudagar Singh Ghudani, district general secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Union, Ugraha, while lambasting the central government, said, “This shows how much the Lakhimpur incident and implementation of the farm laws have impacted farmers. It is time that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should scrap these laws.”

The Sudhar police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC and handed over the body to the family after conducting the postmortem.

Sudhar station house officer Sudhar Jasvir Singh Buttar said the body did not bear any marks of external injury.