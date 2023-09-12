UPSRTC to implement quorum system for night buses during rains

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh State Roadways and Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) officials noted a significant decline in passenger numbers on Sunday, despite the continued operation of all roadways buses during day and night hours amidst intense-to-light rain spells.

Ajit Singh, public relations officer (PRO) for the UPSRTC, said, “During heavy rainfall and weekends, we often witness a substantial drop in revenue, sometimes exceeding ₹1 crore in losses.”

The persistent rain led to a shortage of passengers at nearly all Lucknow bus stations -- including Awadh, Charbagh, and Alambagh.

Regional manager for Lucknow, RK Tripathi, said, “While we did not cancel any buses, we observed a noticeable decrease in passenger turnout that day. Consequently, we have decided that buses won’t operate without at least 25 passengers.”

The roadways and transport corporation has stipulated that overnight buses will only commence their journeys if a minimum of 25 passengers are on board. Tripathi added, “We have not yet convened a meeting to discuss additional measures for managing buses and passenger demand during the forthcoming rainy days.”

