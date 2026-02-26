UPSRTC to operate 148 additional trips daily to tackle Holi rush in Prayagraj region

: In view of the upcoming Holi festival, Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth travel for passengers during the festive rush to and from Prayagraj region. UPSRTC buses (File photo)

Acting on government directives, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has decided to operate additional services across key routes in the Prayagraj region, said officials.

UPSRTC regional manager, Prayagraj Ravindra Kumar said that Holi will be celebrated on March 3 and 4, and considering the heavy passenger movement before and immediately after the festival, special measures have been put in place.

He informed that from February 28 to March 9, UPSRTC will operate 148 additional trips daily to accommodate the increased number of travelers.

These additional services will include 34 trips on the Prayagraj–Lucknow route, 20 on Prayagraj–Ayodhya, 24 on Prayagraj–Kanpur, 24 on Prayagraj–Varanasi, 26 on Prayagraj–Jaunpur–Gorakhpur, 10 on Prayagraj–Mirzapur, and 10 on Prayagraj–Banda. In addition, seven extra services will be operated on the Delhi route to manage passenger demand.

The regional manager further said that under government orders, a “Holi Special Incentive Scheme” will also be implemented from February 28 to March 9 for drivers, conductors, and workshop staff. Under the scheme, drivers and conductors operating 300 kilometres per day will receive an additional incentive of ₹3,600, while those completing 10 days of duty during the period will be awarded ₹4,500. Workshop employees will receive ₹1,800 for nine days of service and ₹2,100 for ten days. Contract and outsourced drivers who cover mileage beyond the prescribed standard during this period will be paid an additional 55 paise per extra kilometre.

Officials expressed confidence that these arrangements will help ensure safe, smooth, and comfortable travel for passengers during the Holi festival.