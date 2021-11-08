Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Uttar Pradesh: AAP for bringing petrol and diesel under GST
others

Uttar Pradesh: AAP for bringing petrol and diesel under GST

The Centre has done precious little to bring down prices of petrol and diesel, says AAP’s Sanjay Singh
Petrol and diesel are still under the old taxation system of VAT. (REUTERS)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 11:44 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh in-charge of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh on Monday demanded the Central government to bring petrol and diesel under ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and attacked the BJP government on rising prices of essential commodities.

Petrol and diesel are still under the old taxation system of VAT and are yet to be brought under the GST.

“The Centre has done precious little to bring down prices of petrol and diesel. Their prices are still very high. The Centre must bring petrol and diesel under the GST to control their price. Without doing this, prices of these two products cannot be controlled,” Singh told media persons.

Singh also demanded to increase the amount for purchasing two pairs of uniform, a pair of socks, a sweater and a school bag, from 1,100 to 3,000 per student, which the Yogi government would transfer into the bank accounts of parents of each student studying in government-aided schools.

RELATED STORIES

Recently, the state government has ordered to transfer 1,100 directly into the bank accounts of parents of each student studying in government schools.

The AAP has decided to contest the forthcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and has also announced names of probable candidates for over 100 assembly constituencies.

As its first promise to electorates of the state, the AAP has announced 300 units of free electricity for every household. With this, the AAP aims to make inroads into UP where the ruling BJP is facing tough challenge from Samajwadi Party.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Rafale deal
Horoscope Today
Air pollution
Maharashtra Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
IND vs NAM Live Streaming
World Radiography Day 2021
Kamal Ranadive's 104th birthday
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP