Uttar Pradesh: AAP for bringing petrol and diesel under GST

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh in-charge of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh on Monday demanded the Central government to bring petrol and diesel under ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and attacked the BJP government on rising prices of essential commodities.

Petrol and diesel are still under the old taxation system of VAT and are yet to be brought under the GST.

“The Centre has done precious little to bring down prices of petrol and diesel. Their prices are still very high. The Centre must bring petrol and diesel under the GST to control their price. Without doing this, prices of these two products cannot be controlled,” Singh told media persons.

Singh also demanded to increase the amount for purchasing two pairs of uniform, a pair of socks, a sweater and a school bag, from ₹1,100 to ₹3,000 per student, which the Yogi government would transfer into the bank accounts of parents of each student studying in government-aided schools.

Recently, the state government has ordered to transfer ₹1,100 directly into the bank accounts of parents of each student studying in government schools.

The AAP has decided to contest the forthcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and has also announced names of probable candidates for over 100 assembly constituencies.

As its first promise to electorates of the state, the AAP has announced 300 units of free electricity for every household. With this, the AAP aims to make inroads into UP where the ruling BJP is facing tough challenge from Samajwadi Party.