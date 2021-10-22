Uttar Pradesh: Active Covid-19 cases below 100

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported only three fresh Covid-19 cases, the lowest in a single day this year, while 23 patients were discharged during the past 24-hours. With this, the total number of active Covid cases in the state has now declined below 100, for the first time this year.

“At present, there are 85 active Covid cases under treatment and among them 72 are in home isolation. In the past 24-hours, 17,8,229 samples were tested and three new cases have been reported. It is after March 2020 that the number of active cases has come below 100,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.

Till now, the state has tested 8,21,45,330 Covid samples. In the past 24 hours, 97,529 samples were sent to labs for RTPCR test. So far, UP has administered 12,43,88,400 doses of Covid vaccines.