All schools to open for Int'l Yoga Day celebrations in UP

All schools to open for Int’l Yoga Day celebrations in UP

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 14, 2023 06:19 PM IST

Students attending the Yoga Day event would be provided sweets, rice, pudding, halwa, fruits, and clean drinking water, according to a government order

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has directed all schools across the state, currently on summer break, to open on June 21, for the 9th International Yoga Day celebrations.



The students of primary and upper primary schools in the state will participate in various yoga activities, as per the government’s directive.

Various educational competitions will be organised for children on this day and the top 3 winners will be rewarded, according to a government press release.

According to the release, the schools will open for cleaning and dusting on June 20, a day before the Yoga-day event.

According to the order issued by director general (school education), Vijay Kiran Anand, sweets, rice pudding, halwa, fruits, and clean drinking water would be distributed to students on June 21. “Compliance with the directives issued by the director of education (basic) regarding Yoga Day is mandatory,” the order stated.

All principals, teachers, non-teaching staff, and children of primary and upper primary schools will practice pranayama, suryanamaskar, and breathing exercises on Yoga day. Thereafter, yoga activities like asanas, pranayama and meditation will be organized among the children at the school level.

The events will also feature poster, essay and quiz competitions on yoga for students from classes 6 to 8. Prizes will be given to the first, second and third place winners in the activities organised at the school level.

lucknow summer break schools international yoga day
