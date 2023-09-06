U.P. govt records 72.2% of monthly revenue target in August

Lucknow The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday claimed a consistent increase of ₹1,219.39 crore in its earnings, collecting a total revenue of ₹14,243.82 crore in August 2023, compared to ₹13,024.44 crore collected in the corresponding month last year.

With the exception of earnings from excise, the state government’s collections increased across all other categories. (HT Photo)

Minister for finance, Suresh Khanna, speaking to media persons, stated that the state government’s earnings in August 2023 accounted for 72.2% of the target of ₹19,730.60 crore set for the same month.

With the exception of earnings from excise, the state government’s collections increased across all other categories. Notably, there was an increase of ₹786.68 crore in collections from VAT/GST. Collections from VAT/GST surged from ₹7,128.18 crore in August 2022 to ₹7,914.86 crore in the same month in 2023. In contrast, collections from excise decreased from ₹2,998.76 crore in August 2022 to ₹2,980.47 crore in August 2023.

Khanna clarified that there was no decrease in collections under the excise category. He also specified that the final figures of collections from the excise were yet to reach the state government from the treasury.

In the first five months of the fiscal year 2023-2024 (April 1 to August 31, 2023), the state government’s tax collections amounted to ₹75,356.85 crore. This represents 72.3% of the target set for the same period, which was ₹1,04,264.72 crore. Non-tax revenue earnings reached ₹3,770.93 crore, approximately 41.5% of the target for the same five-month period, which was ₹9,081.34 crore.

