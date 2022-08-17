Uttar Pradesh: Headmaster arrested after class 6 boy left locked inside school toilet for 19 hours
Police have arrested the school headmaster Vijay Kushwaha after a class 6 student of a primary school in Pipauli Shiv village of Auraiya district was left locked in the school toilet for 19 hours on August 5. The matter came to light the next day when the school opened.
Police said the school headmaster was arrested for keeping the incident under wraps and allegedly threatening and trying to bribe the family not to file a complaint.
Confirming the arrest, circle officer Bidhuna Mahendra Pratap said, “An FIR was lodged against under relevant sections of IPC on the complaint of the boy’s family. Further investigations are going on.”
The incident came to light after a video of child rescue became viral on social media.
On August 5, the child went to the school toilet around 2 pm. After locking the classrooms, the staff locked the toilet too.
When the child did not reach his house till late in the evening, his family members mounted a search in nearby villages.
The next morning when the school toilet was opened, the child came out and returned home, where he narrated the incident to family members.
The child’s father alleged that the teacher who locked his boy also offered the child money, asking him to remain silent.
The basic shiksha adhikari Vipin Kumar has asked block shiksha adhikari Avdhesh Sonkar to conduct an inquiry.
“There are eight teachers in the school, and all of them are being questioned,” Kumar said.
HC takes serious note of Palghar woman losing twins
Mumbai Raising concerns over the news report that a pregnant woman from Palghar lost her twin babies as she could not be taken to the hospital in time, the Bombay high court (HC) has asked the state government to take immediate action and make medical facilities accessible to expectant mothers and infants in tribal areas. Advocate Jugal Kishore Gilda submitted that the issue was of some doctors who are appointed on contractual basis, but not reporting on duty.
Pensioner tries to return Amazon order, loses ₹1.04 lakh
Mumbai A 67-year-old retired sales tax officer was duped of ₹1.04 lakh after hThe complainant, Madhukar Sankheposted a return request on Amazon for a package he had ordered. This is the second case in the past two weeks where frauds have targeted Amazon customers. The complainant, Madhukar Sankhe, had on August 9, ordered a pair of sports shoes on Amazon by paying an amount of ₹1,150 through his credit card and received it on Monday.
Chocolates worth ₹17 lakh stolen from Lucknow godown
A gang of burglars decamped with Cadbury chocolate bars worth ₹17 lakh from a house used as godown located under Chinhat police station limits of Lucknow on Ayuodhya road on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The chocolate distributor has lodged an FIR on Tuesday in this connection and further probe is under way. Police officials said an FIR had been lodged under IPC section 380 for theft and investigations were on.
Two arrested for acid attack on woman bank manager after encounter
Two accused, allegedly involved in an acid attack on a woman bank manager in the Charwa area of Kaushambi district, were nabbed in an encounter with police teams early on Wednesday morning. SP Kaushambi Hemraj Meena said that on Wednesday the special operations group team received a tip-off that miscreants involved in the acid attack were at the Gungwa Bagh area. Police officials said that the duo confessed to throwing acid on the bank manager.
Of friendships that shaped careers
A recent campaign by the Bengaluru-based startup, KhaaliJeb, aimed to explore this role of a friend through stories of folks in the city. “We ran the #FriendsShowtheWay campaign, which celebrated extraordinary stories about friends who helped people shape their careers. It's because of such friends that these people were able to achieve success and reach where they are in life,” says Wilson Birua, 28, co-founder of the company.
