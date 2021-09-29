Uttar Pradesh: Medical education dept floats tenders for setting up medical colleges on PPP model in 16 districts

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh medical education department has floated tenders for setting up medical colleges on public private partnership (PPP) model in 16 districts.

The department has set November 5 as the deadline for receiving applications from the interested bidders. The land for opening medical colleges in the districts has already been identified.

There is no government or private medical college in 16 districts, including Baghpat, Ballia, Bhadohi, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Hathras, Kasganj, Maharajganj, Mahoba, Mainpuri, Mau, Rampur, Sambhal, Sant Kabirnagar, Shamli and Shravasti. District hospital, CHC and PHC are currently functional, said a state government spokesperson.

“Many big institutions of the country have expressed their willingness to open medical colleges,” said Alok Kumar, principal secretary, medical education department, in a press statement on Wednesday.

Exemptions were also being given by the state government to private investors for setting up medical colleges, he added. The tender documents can be downloaded from http://etender.up.nic.in.

The medical education department had recently issued the policy regarding setting up of medical colleges in 16 districts on PPP model after getting the approval of the cabinet and had provided three options.

“The terms and conditions are different for each option. Private sector investors can open medical colleges either on their own land, or on the government land. The investors will be selected through the tender process in a fair and transparent manner. The entire process is being completed at a fast pace on the instructions of chief minister,” said the spokesperson.

According to an estimate, the medical colleges to be set up in 16 districts will have 1600 new doctors while about 10,000 people will get jobs in them. Besides, these medical colleges will have about 6,000 new beds for the treatment of people.