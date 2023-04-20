Home / Cities / Others / In a first this year, U.P. records deaths of five Covid patients in a day

In a first this year, U.P. records deaths of five Covid patients in a day

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 20, 2023 09:54 PM IST

The state also recorded 840 new Covid cases. With this, the number of active Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh reached 4,478 on Thursday.

LUCKNOW Triggering concerns, five Covid-infected patients died across Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The deaths were reported from the following districts -- Ghaziabad, Jaunpur, Sultanpur, Gazipur, and Chandauli. It is for the first time this year that these many Covid patients died in a day in the state. The last time the state recorded five or more deaths in a day was 10 months ago.

Meanwhile, the state also recorded 840 new Covid cases. With this, the number of active Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh reached 4,478 on Thursday. At present, 74 districts have active Covid cases in the state. Mahoba is the only district which doesn’t have any active Covid case.

On Thursday, Gautam Budha Nagar reported 110 new Covid cases and the number of active infections reached 705 there. Similarly, Ghaziabad reported 82 new Covid cases, taking its active tally count to 453. Meerut also reported 47 new Covid cases. With this, the number of active Covid cases reached 195 in Meerut.

In Lucknow, 165 more people tested positive for Covid and the number of active infections reached 1,064. Among the new cases, Alambagh reported 24, followed by Aliganj (22), NK Road (18), Indira Nagar (12), Chowk (11), Aishbagh (six). On the day, 125 patients recovered as well.

“During festivities and family gatherings, people with symptoms should ensure that they stay in isolation. Also, those testing positive for Covid should complete their isolation period as per the Covid protocol,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, 653 patients recovered across the state.

