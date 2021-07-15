‘Uttar Pradesh’s tackling of second Covid wave unprecedented’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised the Uttar Pradesh government for its handling of the Covid-19 crisis and said the way it controlled the second wave of the infection was “unprecedented.” His comments came during his visit to Varanasi on Thursday.

Describing the efforts of the government in combating Covid-19 as “commendable”, the prime minister said Uttar Pradesh’s population was more than that of a dozen big countries but the way “it has controlled the second wave of coronavirus and stopped its spread is unprecedented”.

The prime minister, who arrived at his parliamentary constituency in the morning, also appreciated the Yogi Adityanath-led government for working with a development-oriented approach and bringing in rule of law in the state.

He also said Uttar Pradesh was emerging as the leading investment destination of the country due to the environment created by the UP government led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The prime minister was addressing a public gathering at IIT-BHU ground in Varanasi after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth ₹1,583 crore.

He also inaugurated the Varanasi International Cooperation and Convention Centre-Rudraksh, constructed with Japanese assistance.

Earlier, even minor problems assumed monstrous proportions due to the shortage of health facilities and the lack of willpower, he said.

The people of Uttar Pradesh, the prime minister said, had seen an era when there were problems in tackling diseases such as encephalitis.

“And this (Covid) is the biggest problem the world is facing in 100 years. It is the biggest pandemic, hence efforts made by Uttar Pradesh to tackle the corona are commendable.” Modi, who is on a one-day visit to the city, said the last few months had been very difficult for humanity.

“But Kashi, along with UP, faced such a big problem with full strength. Even during difficult times, Kashi has shown it does not stop, nor does it get tired.”

“I am especially grateful to corona warriors and people of Kashi for dealing with the corona crisis with courage and patience. The way you mobilized day and night to create arrangements in Kashi, it is a great service,” PM said.

He recalled the “difficult” last few months when the “mutated coronavirus attacked with full force.”

“Today, UP is the state with the highest number of tests and vaccinations,” he said.

According to the CoWin digital platform, Uttar Pradesh has administered over 3.93 crore (39.3 million) doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. The figure includes over 3.30 crore first and over 62 lakh second jabs.

He appealed to the people, “You have the responsibility of not allowing corona to gain strength once again.”

He cautioned people that despite slowing down (of the virus), any carelessness can invite a massive wave. He called upon everyone to strictly follow the protocol and get vaccinated under ‘vaccine for all-free for all’ campaign.

Stressing that Kashi is emerging as a major medical hub for “Purvanchal” (eastern region), he said medical treatment for which people had to go to Delhi and Mumbai earlier are now available here.

Even today, 14 oxygen plants, which have been installed at various hospitals, were inaugurated, he said. The infrastructure being developed to fight the coronavirus will also be useful in future, he added.

The state government also came in for praise for the law and order situation.

“There is rule of law in UP today. Mafiaraj and terrorism, which were once out of control, are now controlled by law. Criminals who dare to eye sisters and daughters know they will not be spared,” Modi said.

“The way parents always lived in fear and (there were) apprehensions regarding the safety of sisters and daughters, that situation has also changed,” PM said.

“Today, the government in UP is run by development, not on corruption and nepotism. That is why the people in UP are getting the benefits of the schemes directly and new industries are being set up in UP, employment opportunities are increasing,” he added.

“UP, which was considered difficult to do business in a few years ago, is becoming a favourite place for Make in India today. UP is now emerging as a leading investment destination of the country,” PM said, adding that it happened because of the environment created by “UP government led by Yogi Ji”.

Even before 2017, so many schemes were sent to UP from Delhi, he said, adding that they used to get blocked in Lucknow. After 2017, the scenario and the environment changed in the state as the people “gave their blessings to us to serve them”, he said.

“CM Yogi himself is working hard today. He visits every district, reviews schemes and monitors them due to which schemes caught pace in the state,” PM said.

He reiterated that the cleanliness of the River Ganga and beautification of Kashi were the top priorities for his government.

He mentioned the Purvanchal Expressway, defence corridor, Bundelkhand Expressway and road constructions in UP.

Speaking on development works in Kashi in the past seven years, he said it was marching ahead on the development path while maintaining its original identity.

He also mentioned various developmental projects, including cruise service, regional ophthalmology centre, skill development centre, some of which were inaugurated in Varanasi on Thursday.

He said that he had been discussing so many works for the development of Varanasi and the entire UP for so long, but this list was so long that it would not end so soon.

The broadcast of the aarti at the Ganga ghat and at Kashi Vishwanath temple will be possible in the entire city through big screens, said the PM.

Large LED screens being installed all over the city and technology-equipped information boards on the ghats will be of great help to the visitors to Kashi.

Mentioning the recent Union government’s decision of setting up a special fund of ₹1 lakh crore for improving agriculture infrastructure, he said it will prove to be a step towards making the mandi system modern and well equipped.

”Improving the system connected with government procurement and providing many more opportunities to farmers is a priority of the government and the record purchase of wheat and rice this year are its results,” he said.

These facilities, which present the history, architecture, crafts and art of Kashi in an attractive way, will be of great use to the devotees, he added. He said that all possible efforts are being made for the all-round development of the city.

Earlier, starting his speech in the local dialect, PM Modi wished the people of Kashi and said, “After a long gap, I have got a chance to meet you directly. Pranam to all the people of Kashi and I bow my head to the feet of Baba Kashi Vishwanath and Maa Annapurna.”