IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / UP: 25-year-old Meerut tutor held for kidnapping, bid to convert teenaged girl
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
others

UP: 25-year-old Meerut tutor held for kidnapping, bid to convert teenaged girl

The police picked up the teenager while she was on the way to catch a bus for Delhi on Tuesday after receiving a phone call from the tutor to meet her there. He had allegedly threatened to kill her younger brother
READ FULL STORY
By S Raju
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:47 AM IST

The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a 25-year-old tutor from Meerut for allegedly trying to convert a teenager for marriage.

Sanjay Verma, the in-charge of Meerut’s Nauchandi police station, said that a case of kidnapping was registered against the tutor on the complaint of the teenager’s family. He added he was also booked under the state’s anti-conversion ordinance on the basis of the teenager’s statement.

Verma said that they picked up the teenager while she was on the way to catch a bus for Delhi on Tuesday after receiving a phone call from the tutor. He added the tutor had asked her to come to Delhi by bus and that he would meet her there after allegedly threatening to kill her younger brother.

Members of Bajrang Dal and other Hindu organisations rushed to the police station and demanded the arrest of the tutor.

Also Read | Teen arrested under UP’s anti-conversion law in Dadri for talking to minor girl

Police handed over a teenager to her family after her statement was recorded in front of a magistrate on Thursday when the tutor was also arrested.

Uttar Pradesh is among the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states that have criminalised religious conversion, including by way of interfaith marriages. The legislation followed a campaign against interfaith marriages.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
others

UP: 25-year-old Meerut tutor held for kidnapping, bid to convert teenaged girl

By S Raju
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:47 AM IST
The police picked up the teenager while she was on the way to catch a bus for Delhi on Tuesday after receiving a phone call from the tutor to meet her there. He had allegedly threatened to kill her younger brother
READ FULL STORY
Close
The British-era building is in a dilapidated state. (HT Photo)
The British-era building is in a dilapidated state. (HT Photo)
others

Patwari office in Ambala Cantt cries for attention

By Bhavey Nagpal, Ambala
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:05 AM IST
DC Ashok Kumar Sharma says they analysing if the patwaris could be shifted to the new secretariat building nearby, or else maintenance work will be started.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP National President JP Nadda interacts with social leaders, in Thrissur on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
BJP National President JP Nadda interacts with social leaders, in Thrissur on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
others

BJP president Nadda says PM Modi gave special attention to Kerala

ANI, Thrissur, Kerala
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Nadda said that 3,000 crore has been spent on a 450 kilometre-long natural gas pipeline from Kerala's Kochi to Mangaluru.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Delhi: FIR against two children’s homes for ‘abuse and irregularities’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:25 PM IST
New Delhi: A first information report (FIR) was registered on Wednesday against two care homes for children after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) reported a host of abuse and irregularities such as sexual abuse, using the children for anti-CAA protests, not providing them the right living conditions, Covid-19 norms violations, among others, the police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

9,494 get vaccine jabs in city, trial for front line workers starts

By Abhishek Dey
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:25 PM IST
New Delhi Delhi administered 9,494 Covid-19 jabs, out of the targeted 18,300, on Thursday, registering a turnout rate of 51
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

All Delhi industries switch over completely to PNG

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:24 PM IST
New Delhi Delhi has managed to convert all its industries to relatively cleaner piped natural gas (PNG), according to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

43 FIRs in R-Day violence, 13 being probed by special cell, Delhi police tells HC

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:24 PM IST
New Delhi The Delhi Police on Thursday informed the Delhi high court that 43 FIRs have been registered in the Republic Day violence, out of which 13 have been transferred to the special cell
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

MCDs siphoned off money given by govt for paying salaries: AAP

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of corruption, claiming that leaders of the party siphoned off 1,095 crore which was given to the BJP-ruled municipal corporations last month by the Delhi government to pay off salaries to their employees
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

CM asks officials to ensure launch of cloud-based health management system by August this year

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:23 PM IST
New Delhi Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday directed officials of the health department to stick to deadlines in order to ensure that the Delhi government’s ambitious project of cloud-based health information management system (HIMS) can be rolled out by August 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Centre wants to rule over Delhi through back door channel: Sisodia

By Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi’s Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday attacked the Central government for “stealthily” approving a proposal to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, which he claimed would give more powers to the lieutenant governor (L-G), undermining the city-state’s elected government
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Police asks DTC to review decision to recall buses

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:20 PM IST
New Delhi: A day after the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) asked the police to immediately return all its buses taken on ‘special hire’ to maintain law and order in the city, the Delhi Police wrote to DTC asking it to review its decision as it may lead to obstruction in maintaining law and order
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Khattar govt bent on appointing former HPSC chief as power regulator

By Hitender Rao
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:52 PM IST
Chandigarh The Haryana government is contemplating to appoint a former chairman of Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) RK Pachnanda as the chairman of Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Haryana transfers 24 IAS officers

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:50 PM IST
Chandigarh Haryana government on Thursday issued transfer and posting orders of 24 IAS officers
READ FULL STORY
Close
The varsity offers graduate and post-graduate distance learning courses. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
The varsity offers graduate and post-graduate distance learning courses. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
others

13,358 students enrol for distance learning programme at Pune varsity

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:35 PM IST
This year more people have opted for MBA as compared to last year. There were hardly 25 to 30 admissions last year which has now gone up to 145 admissions this year till February 3, says official
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thakkar is a real estate agent who was among five people booked in a case under Section 387, 452, and 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for trying to extort a realtor of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25 crore in 2015. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Thakkar is a real estate agent who was among five people booked in a case under Section 387, 452, and 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for trying to extort a realtor of 25 crore in 2015. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
others

Chhota Rajan aide held in Pune, handed over to CBI

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:31 PM IST
The accused man identified Parmanand Hansraj Thakkar (56), a resident of Tilekar Nagar, Kondhwa Khurd, was handed over to police commissioner of CBI, special crime-2, Mumbai
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP