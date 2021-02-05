UP: 25-year-old Meerut tutor held for kidnapping, bid to convert teenaged girl
The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a 25-year-old tutor from Meerut for allegedly trying to convert a teenager for marriage.
Sanjay Verma, the in-charge of Meerut’s Nauchandi police station, said that a case of kidnapping was registered against the tutor on the complaint of the teenager’s family. He added he was also booked under the state’s anti-conversion ordinance on the basis of the teenager’s statement.
Verma said that they picked up the teenager while she was on the way to catch a bus for Delhi on Tuesday after receiving a phone call from the tutor. He added the tutor had asked her to come to Delhi by bus and that he would meet her there after allegedly threatening to kill her younger brother.
Members of Bajrang Dal and other Hindu organisations rushed to the police station and demanded the arrest of the tutor.
Also Read | Teen arrested under UP’s anti-conversion law in Dadri for talking to minor girl
Police handed over a teenager to her family after her statement was recorded in front of a magistrate on Thursday when the tutor was also arrested.
Uttar Pradesh is among the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states that have criminalised religious conversion, including by way of interfaith marriages. The legislation followed a campaign against interfaith marriages.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP: 25-year-old Meerut tutor held for kidnapping, bid to convert teenaged girl
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patwari office in Ambala Cantt cries for attention
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP president Nadda says PM Modi gave special attention to Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: FIR against two children’s homes for ‘abuse and irregularities’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
9,494 get vaccine jabs in city, trial for front line workers starts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All Delhi industries switch over completely to PNG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
43 FIRs in R-Day violence, 13 being probed by special cell, Delhi police tells HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MCDs siphoned off money given by govt for paying salaries: AAP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM asks officials to ensure launch of cloud-based health management system by August this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre wants to rule over Delhi through back door channel: Sisodia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police asks DTC to review decision to recall buses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Khattar govt bent on appointing former HPSC chief as power regulator
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana transfers 24 IAS officers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
13,358 students enrol for distance learning programme at Pune varsity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhota Rajan aide held in Pune, handed over to CBI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox