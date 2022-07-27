Uttarakhand paper leak case: STF probes role of Lucknow-based printing press
The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttarakhand police is probing the role of a printing press based in Lucknow in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) paper leak case, officials said on Wednesday.
The STF had earlier revealed that of the six accused arrested, Manoj Joshi (a former Class IV employee of the UKSSSC), used to work with the Lucknow-based Surya printing press.
“Our investigating team has exposed an important link in the case,” said Ajay Singh, senior superintendent of police (STF).
He said they have also secured the remand of two other accused to further interrogate them for leads.
Meanwhile, the STF on Wednesday arrested another employee, Abhishek Verma, of RMS Techno Solutions India Private Limited (outsourcing company), which was engaged with the government recruitment agency UKSSSC for confidential work, he said.
Also Read: Jharkhand: SSC cancels diploma-level exam after paper leak, one held
On Sunday, the STF arrested six persons, including a computer programmer who was also associated with the UKSSSC through the outsourcing company.
The STF also recovered over ₹37 lakh from their possession which they allegedly took from candidates to whom they leaked questions.
With this, a total of seven persons have been arrested so far in the case.
The STF is also trying to ascertain how many candidates were provided with the leaked questions to reveal the extent of the crime.
“It is very early to say about the exact number of candidates who benefited from the leak,” the STF SSP said.
According to police, the accused charged ₹10-12 lakh from candidates and lured them from various coaching institutes in different districts through their links.
During investigation, one Jayjeet Das, computer programmer who was associated with UKSSSC since 2015 through the outsourcing company, was paid ₹60 lakh for the paper leak.
The computer programmer extracted questions in guise of technical reasons. He then along with another accused, engaged candidates in rote learning of leaked questions a day before the exams at a resort in Ramnagar, a senior police officer said.
The graduate UKSSSC exam was held on December 4 to fill 916 graduate-level vacancies. Over 2.50 lakh had applied and 1.60 lakh appeared.
Two of the six accused, Manoj and Gaurav Negi (a private school teacher in Kichha in US Nagar), also appeared in the exam and secured 42nd rank while Gaurav got 53rd rank, police said.
On Friday, a fraud case pertaining to the UKSSSC graduate level exam leak was registered at Raipur police station on the complaint of undersecretary Rajan Naithani of UKSSSC, the officials said.
The case was registered after an association of unemployed youths submitted a memorandum to chief minister Pushkar Singh Dham who ordered director general of police Ashok Kumar to take action into the matter.
The state police chief ordered the registration of the FIR and handed over the probe to the STF.
