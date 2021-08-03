Uttarakhand’s Raini village declared unstable and unsuitable for habitation

Raini village in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district known to be among the first villages to start the Chipko movement in 1973 is likely to be relocated because of severe slope stability issues that has left the village unsafe for habitation.

Raini made headlines in February after it suffered extensive damages due to a glacier breach and flash floods in the Rishiganga and Dhauliganga valleys on February 7.

The glacial breach in the upper reaches of the Himalayas on February 7 led to flash floods that swept away the Rishiganga hydel dam project and the National Thermal Power Corporations’s Tapovan Vishnugad project — killing over 200 people, mostly workers at the two sites, it also destabilised Raini.

Gaura Devi, one of the founding members of the Chipko movement belonged to Raini village. Though she passed away in 1991, Raini, a picturesque border village holds a special place for its role in one of the largest environmental movements in the country.

According to a report by geologists from the Uttarakhand Disaster Recovery Initiative of the Uttarakhand government submitted to the district magistrate, Chamoli in July, “the Raini village is facing serious slope stability problems where whole area is affected by active subsidence whereas downslope is affected by toe erosion. During investigation wide cracks were observed in the walls and floors of many houses indicating active slope movement in the area. It is therefore advisable to rehabilitate Raini village to an alternate safe location.”

As Raini is at the confluence point of Rishiganga and Dhauliganga the flash floods severely damaged foothills of Raini, as a result wide cracks (5 cm to 10 cm) developed on the service road and damaged structures in the village. High flow intensity during the flood may have disturbed the slope face and slope forming strata, the report said. On the top of slope face, there is an active slide zone identified where large size rock chunks are falling from the top. At the time of site visit by geologists, falling of large sized of rock chunks was observed which indicates active slip zone.

During the field visit, it was also observed that the slope forming material is highly saturated due to incessant rainfall. In Chamoli district continuous heavy rainfall occurred in mid-June that had triggered landslips at many places. On June 14, due to very heavy rains about 40 meters of the road at Raini was broken and engulfed in the Dhauli Ganga on the Joshimath-Malari route, cutting off communication of the army, ITBP posts and villages along the China border.

“There are several slope instability related concerns in Raini following the February 7 glacier breach. Its up to the government now if our recommendations to rehabilitate the village will be taken forward,” said Manish Semwal, slope stabilisation expert, UDRP.

Villagers haven’t yet agreed to be relocated. “First villagers have to agree to relocation and rehabilitation. They haven’t agreed yet. They are looking for suitable government land where they are willing to move. They have to find that land first, have a gram panchayat meeting approving rehabilitation and then send the proposal to state government for us to process it,” said SA Murugesan, secretary, Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority.

Chipko was sparked in 1973 by the government’s decision to allot a plot of hornbeam forest in the Alaknanda valley to Symonds, a sports goods company from faraway Allahabad. A few months before this, the Gandhian organisation in the forefront of the cooperative movement, the Dashauli Gram Swarajya Sangha, had been refused permission by the forest department to fell trees from the very same forest. Raini villagers had also agitated against this decision.

“Reni’s importance in the saga of the Chipko andolan is twofold. It was the first occasion on which women participated in any major way, this participation, moreover, coming in the absence of their own menfolk and DGSS activists. As Gaura Devi recounted, it was not a question of planned organisation of the women for the movement, rather it happened spontaneously…secondly, no longer could the government treat Chipko merely as the reaction of motivated local industry deprived of raw material. For until then Reni was an archetypal hill village isolated from the market and dependent on forests only as input for subsistence agriculture,” writes historian, Ramchandra Guha in ‘The Unquiet Woods: Ecological Change and Peasant Resistance in the Himalaya.’

Climate Trends, a Delhi based communications organisation which is tracking Raini’s case study said climate change impacts and unplanned development in recent years had made several parts of Uttarakhand extremely vulnerable. Kathmandu-based International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) had also underlined the link between the February 7 glacier breach disaster with climate change and infrastructure development, particularly the construction of hydropower projects in the higher reaches of the Himalayas.

Professor Y P Sundriyal, Head of Department, Geology, HNB Garhwal University said, “Higher Himalayas, both climatically and tectonically, are highly sensitive, so much so, that at first stance construction of mega hydro-projects should be avoided. Or else they should be of small capacity. Secondly, construction of roads should be done with all scientific techniques. At present, we just see roads are being made or widened without taking proper measures such as no slope stability, lack of good quality retaining wall and rock bolting. All these measures can restrict the damage done by landslides up to some extent.”

“There is a huge gap between planning and implementation. For instance, rainfall patterns are changing, temperatures have been increasing along with extreme weather events. Policy makers should be well versed with the geology of the region. There is no denying the fact of development but hydropower plants, especially in higher Himalayas should be of less capacity. Policy and project implementation should consist of local geologists who understand the terrain well and how it responds,” added Sundriyal in a statement by Climate Trends.

HT had visited Raini village after the February 7 disaster where elderly villagers reported that February 7 floods were unprecedented and that extreme rainfall events have started affecting villagers every year.