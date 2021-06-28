Vaccination certificate issued without giving the jab, officials in quandary

Supaul district administration and health officials are in a quandary after reports of issuing Covid-19 vaccination certificates without administering even a single shot surfaced.

Following this, the administration is reaching at the door of such persons, requesting them to get vaccinated. However, people have reportedly refused to take the jab, and demanded rectification of the system.

As per available information, one 18-year-old Sweety Priya of Triveniganj on Saturday last returned disappointed from a vaccination centre after she didn’t get a jab. However, she claimed to have received a vaccination certificate later.

“I tried to contact officials at Triveniganj sub-divisional hospital, but no one listened to me. Later, I called Supaul district magistrate (DM), who directed health officials to rectify the error.”

The next day, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Pramod Kumar, in-charge deputy superintendent of hospital Dr Birendra Durbey and district coordinator, UNICEF, Anupama Chudhary reached Priya’s house to allegedly persuade her to get vaccinated. Priya said, “But, I put a condition that they first rectify the mismanagement in vaccination drive. Only then will I get the jab.”

She also claimed that hers was not the only such case.

When contacted for comments, Supaul DM Mahendra Kumar did not respond despite several attempts.

The hospital deputy superintendent Dr Birendra Durbey on Monday said “We begged a collective apology from the girl, but she is adamant. We are still in touch with her.”

Another student Sumit Kumar, also a resident of Triveniganj, contacted the Supaul DM with a similar complaint.

“Much to my dismay, when I checked my text messages, I found a vaccination certificate and immediately talked to the DM. He, in turn, asked me to get vaccinated.”