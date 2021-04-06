Vaccination counters a picture of contrast under one roof at Civil Hosp

LUCKNOW India’s VIP culture is on display at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital (Civil Hospital), which is a major Covid vaccination centre in the state capital, alleged beneficiaries waiting for their turn to get the jab.

“The inoculation of the common man is stopped around half an hour before the arrival of the VIPs at the vaccination booth here. As a result, the crowd is shifted to the other two booths in the hospital,” lamented Mahendra Pratap, a resident of Narhi, waiting for his number at the booth on Tuesday.

In the last one week, a number of VVIPs have taken their vaccine at the Civil Hospital booth.

He said, “Two vaccination counters at Civil Hospital present a different view. The one for the common man is overcrowded while the other one for the VIPs has all Covid protocols in place including social distancing and cleanliness. The counter for the common man has a small waiting area and bigger crowd while the VVIP booth is bigger with less crowd.”

“The waiting area here is small as compared to the VVIP booth,” said NN Pandey, a senior citizen.

However, Dr SK Nanda, medical superintendent, Civil Hospital, said: “One must think before accusing the hospital of partisan approach, We have limited staff vaccinating around 600 to 850 people every day and have three vaccination booths. From today, we have started issuing tokens for vaccination and everyone is called accordingly. Even VVIPs are made to wait in a separate room for their turn.”

He said, “In case of any complaint, people can approach us. Everyone knows we are serving at three booths with limited staff who have not taken leave for the last few months. One of them tested positive a few days back after a Covid patient came for vaccination. One of our doctors also tested positive last week. Before accusing doctors of partisan approach people should follow rules. They must come when their token number is called out.”