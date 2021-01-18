Vaccination drive to resume in Punr from today

PUNE After a gap of two days, the Covid-19 inoculation drive will resume in the city and the rest of the district on Tuesday.

In the district, vaccination will takes place at 31 centres, while in the city, eight centres will offer the inoculation.

Authorities have now decided to call 120 people in, each day for vaccination, instead of the earlier figure of 100.

“We witnessed that around 80 per cent of those who registered showed up on January 16, the first day of vaccination. In the light of this, we increased the number to 120 from January 19, in the hope that at least 100 health-care professionals will turn up,” said Ayush Prasad, CEO of Zilla Parishad.

“We have seen that many beneficiaries were not able to come due to work hours. And so we will be calling and scheduling healthcare workers to come and take the vaccine,” said Ayush Prasad.

On January 16, 1,802 healthcare workers were vaccinated at 31 centres across Pune district.

Prasad added that of these, 302 beneficiaries showed mild symptoms. “That is about 9 per cent showed a mild reaction, post vaccination, in 72 hours,” said Prasad.

“Of the 302, 300 showed some post vaccination reaction. They were administered medicines and kept under observation for four to five hours. These reactions are a natural response of the body. However, two beneficiaries, one from Wagholi and one from Daund showed a severe reaction and are still under observation. They are doing okay, however, just to be sure they are kept under observation. The cause of the reaction is not due to the vaccination,” said Prasad.

In the first round of vaccination on January 16, 438 healthcare professionals received the jabs of the 800 targeted in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits. Whereas 456 people out of 800 received the vaccination in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). And in rural Pune, 908 healthcare professionals were vaccinated out of 1,500 targeted.