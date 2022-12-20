Vaccination of kids in Bahraich: Drive launched to boost flagging figures in district

Regular immunisations of children in the age group of 0 – 2 years is lagging in the district. Now,teachersof primary schools will go door to door along with the health teams to motivate families who have not had their children vaccinated to get them inoculated.

Dr. Dinesh Chandra Singh, district magistrate, Bahraich, has issued an order to the Basic Shiksha Adhikari, Bahraich, to instruct teachers to help health department workers convince resistant families in their respective school villages.

According to the data prepared by UNICEF (United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund) Bahraich unit, as many as 1,880 children are deprived of regular immunization as their families refused to get them immunised.

There are a total 14 blocks excluding urban areas in Bahraich out of which a maximum number of resistant families are in Chittaura block as 195 children are deprived of the immunisation as their parents refused to get their wards vaccinated. Even though Chittaura block is one of the closest blocks to the district headquarters, the maximum number of resistant families are from this block.

Following Chittaura, the maximum number of resistant families are in Shivpur block where 191 children are unvaccinated.

Despite several efforts, the health department failed to convince the resistant families and could immunise only 32% of the resistant children. Taking a note of the scenario district magistrate Dinesh Chandra has ordered the BSA to instruct primary teachers to assist UNICEF and other health teams for convincing resistant families to ensure 100% immunisation.

Following the directives, block education officer (BEO) Risia, Ranjeet Singh, has shared the order of the district magistrate over WhatsApp asking compliance of the order.

The DM has also instructed all sub divisional magistrates (SDMs), district programme officer (DPO) and district panchayti raj officer (DPRO) to assist the health department so that all the resistant children could be immunised.

SHARIQ RAIS SIDDIQUI