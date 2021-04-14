Home / Cities / Others / Vaccination permissible during Ramzan fast: ICI
others

Vaccination permissible during Ramzan fast: ICI

LUCKNOW: The Islamic Centre of India (ICI), a prominent Islamic seminary issued a fatwa on Tuesday, saying vaccination while fasting during the holy month of Ramzan was ‘halal’ (permitted) in Islam, hence it would not invalidate the fast
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 12:21 AM IST
HT Image

LUCKNOW: The Islamic Centre of India (ICI), a prominent Islamic seminary issued a fatwa on Tuesday, saying vaccination while fasting during the holy month of Ramzan was ‘halal’ (permitted) in Islam, hence it would not invalidate the fast.

“Getting vaccinated won’t affect the fasting, since the vaccine is injected into the muscle and not the stomach. So it won’t affect the fasting. Muslims should not delay and get themselves vaccinated even in the month of fasting,” stated the fatwa issued by ICI, Lucknow.

Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, Imam Eidgah and chairman ICI, said the fatwa was issued after a person named Abdursheed Kidwai of Bhopal asked the Darul-Ifta that during the pandemic, when Covid19 vaccine was being administered, was it ‘halal’ (permitted) to get vaccinated or ‘haram’ (not permitted) in Islam. The caller who called on the helpline had also asked if taking vaccine would affect the fast. He said the fatwa department not only clear his doubt but also issued a fatwa, stating that it won’t affect fasting during Ramzan.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sharad Pawar to be discharged from hospital in next 2 days: Maharashtra deputy CM

Offline NEET exam on Sunday: PG medical aspirants seek Maharashtra leaders’ help

Glut-like situation in Haryana mandis: Farmers block state highway for over five hours

Wetland destruction in Navi Mumbai: NGT to hear plea on Thursday
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ramadan 2021
Gudi Padwa 2021
Chaitra Navratri 2021
IPL 2021 points table
KKR vs MI Preview
IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP