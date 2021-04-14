Vaccination permissible during Ramzan fast: ICI

LUCKNOW: The Islamic Centre of India (ICI), a prominent Islamic seminary issued a fatwa on Tuesday, saying vaccination while fasting during the holy month of Ramzan was ‘halal’ (permitted) in Islam, hence it would not invalidate the fast.

“Getting vaccinated won’t affect the fasting, since the vaccine is injected into the muscle and not the stomach. So it won’t affect the fasting. Muslims should not delay and get themselves vaccinated even in the month of fasting,” stated the fatwa issued by ICI, Lucknow.

Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, Imam Eidgah and chairman ICI, said the fatwa was issued after a person named Abdursheed Kidwai of Bhopal asked the Darul-Ifta that during the pandemic, when Covid19 vaccine was being administered, was it ‘halal’ (permitted) to get vaccinated or ‘haram’ (not permitted) in Islam. The caller who called on the helpline had also asked if taking vaccine would affect the fast. He said the fatwa department not only clear his doubt but also issued a fatwa, stating that it won’t affect fasting during Ramzan.