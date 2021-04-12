Home / Cities / Others / Vaccination to restart in Panvel from Monday
Vaccination to restart in Panvel from Monday

Covid-19 vaccines will once again be administered in the Panvel region from Monday
By G Mohiuddin Jeddy
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Covid-19 vaccines will once again be administered in the Panvel region from Monday. The Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) had stopped its inoculation drive due to the shortage of vaccine doses on April 8.

At present, the third phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive is on in Panvel region. There are 21 vaccination centres in the PCMC area. Of these, nine are government centres and 12 are private centres. With Covid-19 cases rising, the sub-district hospital vaccination centre has been shut, leaving 20 vaccination centres.

Panvel municipal commissioner Sudhakar Deshmukh said, “We have received 5,000 Covishield vaccine doses. We will hence be restarting the drive from Monday.” He added, “Vaccinations will be given to all those who come for it as per the availability of stock. We will of course continue to make efforts to get more stock of vaccine. So far, 632 vaccination sessions have been conducted. In these, 63,879 persons were inoculated. Around 2,500 vaccinations were administered daily.”

