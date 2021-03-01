Vaccinations at nine more hospitals, including 2 private hospitals
PUNE Day one of phase two of the Covid-19 vaccination drive saw civic hospitals overflowing with beneficiaries, as scores of eligible Punekars landed up at the government hospitals.
Calling it a “soft launch”, the civic body had not opened up vaccination for the general population on Monday, which led to chaos.
To counter this, the civic body has announced that it will start vaccination at nine more hospitals, two of which are private hospitals.
At the government hospitals, eligible beneficiaries will get the vaccine for free, while the price of the vaccine at private hospitals has been capped at ₹250 per dose.
So for two doses, a beneficiary will have to spend ₹500 per dose. The second dose can be taken after 28 days.
The PMC said that it has received 1.92 lakh doses, of which, 98,570 doses have already been distributed.
As of Monday, totally, 54, 485 frontline workers and healthcare workers have been vaccinated with the first dose, which is about 48% of the registered FLWs and HCWs.
On Monday, 48% of the 3,195 target beneficiaries were vaccinated. This included the 489 eligible beneficiaries from the phase two vaccination.
Also, 2,328 beneficiaries got their second dose.
No adverse effects following immunization was reported on the day.
Vaccination centres
Govt centres for free vaccine
In addition, four hospitals:
B J Medical college
Sutar hospital
Rajiv Gandhi hospital
Kamala Nehru hospital
Vaccination will also start at:
Gangaram Karne hospital, Ahmednagar road
Kalas hospital, Yerwada
Malti Kachi maternity home, Bhavani peth
Babasaheb Ambedkar hospital
Bindu Madav Thackeray, Warje
Bartakke hospital, Warje
Bhangite hospital, Mohammadwadi
Private hospitals where vaccines are available for ₹250
Aundh Institute of Medical Science, Aundh
Inlaks and Budhrani hospital, Koregaon park