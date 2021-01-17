Vaccine drive: 9 cases of minor adverse effects reported in Pune district

At least nine cases of minor adverse after-effects of the vaccination were reported in Pune district on Saturday.

Eight cases of Adverse Effects Following Immunization (AEFI) were reported at Thergaon Hospital in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and one at Wagholi primary health centre.

Dr Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer, Zilla Parishad, said, “The incident at Wagholi primary health centre was where the nurse, who did not have proper food after her night shift, felt anxious and was overwhelmed by the vaccination process.”

Doctors at the centre clarified that it was a psychological experience.

Dr Ashish Bharti, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department chief, said that there were observation sites for vaccine beneficiaries.

“We have also put up emergency contact numbers of ambulances and drivers at the observation sites. Also, referral hospitals were ready to tackle any adverse case. However, no such case was reported. At Sutar Hospital, we had made rangoli to welcome healthcare professionals,” said Dr Bharti.

Dr Subhash Kokane, the first beneficiary at Rajeev Gandhi hospital for the vaccination, said that he took the vaccine first to ensure others’ safety.

“I was working for Rajeev Gandhi hospital during the pandemic. And I was tested positive for Covid in October and recovered. I have seen many patients lose their life to the virus. I encourage everyone to take the vaccination to keep themselves and their family safe,” said Kokane.

The vaccination drive at PMC-run Rajiv Gandhi hospital started smoothly on Saturday. The beneficiaries are mostly staff from the hospital. The hospital is equipped to vaccinate 100 persons on the first day. The staff during the vaccination informed the beneficiaries about the emergency contacts if they experience uneasiness post-vaccination.

Sharing similar views, Pooja Bandal, a nurse at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, said that even though she was not infected by the virus, she was happy to be the first woman to receive the vaccination at the hospital.

“I am not fearful if the vaccination shows any side effects. All necessary arrangements are made by the hospital in case of any emergency. There is a follow-up after seven days and the next shot is after 28 days,” said Bandal.

Speaking about the necessity of vaccination, Dr Maya Lohar, medical superintendent at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, said that the beneficiaries are kept under observation for half an hour.

“Most of the beneficiaries are from the hospital. And we are all very positive because of the vaccination. We have made all necessary arrangements to tackle any emergency,” said Dr Lohar.

Dr Varsha Doiphode, additional civil surgeon, district hospital, Aundh, said that all the staff members at the hospital are excited to get the vaccination shots.

“Our nurses and doctors have been the first to handle the Covid emergency. And we are again the first ones to get the vaccination. We are communicating with the beneficiaries if there is an emergency. So far, there is no problem,” said Dr Doiphode.

Savita Jadhav, telemedicine facility management, Aundh hospital, who tested positive for Covid in May, said that she is happy to receive the vaccination.

“It is an indigenous vaccination. And I feel proud to receive it on day one. The hospital has followed all rules and regulations to give the jab,” said Jadhav.

JS Ghodke who is a paediatric nurse and cold chain and vaccine incharge at Aundh Hospital said that those who came in for vaccination were positive about the drive.

“Our staff and beneficiaries are happy. We are hopeful that this vaccine will help us fight against Covid by boosting our immunity further,” said Ghodke.