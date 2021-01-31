Vaccine to be available for common people within five months: Tope

PUNE The vaccination process for common people is likely to commence in the next four to five months amid administration preparing for phase two in which frontline staff will be given jabs from the first week of February.

The second phase of immunisation includes police personnel and solid waste management workers as well as municipal staff.

Rajesh Tope, health minister, said that the second phase will be a small one and will conclude early post which vaccination for those above 50 years and also people with co-morbidities will initiate.

“I am confident that common citizens will start getting vaccination within next four to five months,” said Tope on Saturday while speaking to reporters.

“The drive for healthcare workers will conclude within 45 days while the second phase for frontline workers will also be a small one,” he said.

At least six lakh frontline workers have registered till January 26 for the second phase of Covid vaccination drive across Maharashtra for which registration deadline ends on January 31.

In Pune, over 85,000 frontline workers have registered till last week on Co-Win app.

Rajesh Deshmukh, district collector, said, “The registration for frontline workers has started a few days ago and will continue since the registration for healthcare workers is still on. The same session sites which are being used for healthcare workers will be used for the frontline workers.”

“We have not yet got any instructions about increasing the session sites for the frontline workers so we will continue with the same sites and the same process which we have been using for the healthcare workers which is walk-in vaccination and via Co-Win app,” he said

On Friday, the health ministry has asked all states and Union Territories (UTs) to initiate vaccination of frontline workers against Covid-19 from the first week of February.

The vaccination drive of healthcare providers that began on January 16 will continue simultaneously, the ministry said in a letter to states and Union Territories.

In the letter, Manohar Agnani, additional secretary, health ministry, said, “The database of frontline workers is being updated by states and UTs in collaboration with the respective line ministries.”