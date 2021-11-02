Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vajra Corps on greenery mission

Vajra Corps release said their green mission was also about biodiversity and environment parks and their key idea was also be sustainable and ensure a chain of motivation develops
Vajra Corps have planted over 1.12 lakh trees by formations and units in cantonments and military stations as well as border areas in Jalandhar, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, Ludhiana and Beas. (HT photo)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 01:40 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Jalandhar In 2021, Vajra Corps have planted over 1.12 lakh trees by formations and units in cantonments and military stations as well as border areas in Jalandhar, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, Ludhiana and Beas, it said in a press note. It added that improving the quality of environment is an apt way of contributing towards the national drive of Zero Carbon footprint. The press release added that successful implementation of initiatives such as arboriculture schemes, creation of bio-diversity environment parks with tree plantation integral to every commemoration event and planting of native trees had helped it achieve a greener environment.

