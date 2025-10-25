Vande Bharat Express to connect Varanasi and Khajuraho via Banda

: Bundelkhand will soon get its first Vande Bharat Express, linking Varanasi and Khajuraho. The semi high-speed train will pass through Banda, providing a faster and more comfortable travel option for passengers across the region. According to officials, railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has approved the proposal, and the timetable has already been finalised. The train is expected to start running soon, as groundwork along the designated route is nearly complete. At present, only a few express trains, including the Mahakaushal Express, Chambal Express, Tulsi Express and UP Sampark Kranti, operate through Banda.

These trains connect the region with major cities such as Delhi, Gwalior, Prayagraj and Jhansi. The new Vande Bharat service will significantly reduce travel time between Varanasi and Khajuraho from the current 9 to 12 hours to about 6 to 7 hours.

Railway officials said that racks are being upgraded with modern technology to support speeds of up to 160 kmph. This development will not only improve connectivity between Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh but also boost tourism in important religious and heritage destinations such as Khajuraho, Chitrakoot and Varanasi.

As per the provisional timetable, the Khajuraho–Varanasi Vande Bharat Express will depart from Khajuraho at 3:20 pm, reach Mahoba at 4 pm, Banda at 5:13 pm, Chitrakoot Dham at 6:13 pm, Prayagraj Chheoki at 8:20 pm, Vindhyachal at 9:10 pm and arrive at Varanasi at 11 pm.

On the return journey, the train will leave Varanasi at 6:10 am, halt at Vindhyachal at 6:55 am, Prayagraj at 8 am, Chitrakoot at 10:05 am, Banda at 11:08 am, Mahoba at 12:08 pm and reach Khajuraho at 1:10 pm.

“The ministry’s approval letter and timetable have been issued, but we cannot confirm the exact commencement date yet,” said HT CorrespondentManoj Kumar Singh, public relations officer, North Central Railway, Jhansi Division.