Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Varanasi: Ahead of polls, cops told to keep eye on criminals
others

Varanasi: Ahead of polls, cops told to keep eye on criminals

Instructions have been given to police officials to ensure that license holders submit their firearms at the earliest, says CP, Varanasi
Commissioner of police A Satish Ganesh during a meeting in Varanasi on Wednesday. (HT)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 12:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

VARANASI Commissioner of police (CP) A Satish Ganesh on Wednesday issued several instructions to police officials regarding preparations for the upcoming assembly elections and to conduct it in fair and peaceful manner.

Chairing a meeting of station house officers (SHOs), assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) and other senior officers, Ganesh said that several police station in-charges were given stern warnings for laxity in work.

“Instructions have been given to them to ensure that license holders submit their firearms at the earliest. Besides, they have been asked to take strict preventive action against anti-social elements. The suppliers of illegal liquor and illegal weapons should be identified and arrested,” he said.

Thorough checking should also be done by visiting the houses of history sheeters, he said while instructing the cops.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
National Mathematics Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP