Varanasi creates Guinness Record, plants 2.5 lakh saplings in one hour

Varanasi set a new Guinness World Record on Sunday by planting 2,51,446 saplings in just one hour, surpassing China’s eight-year-old record. The plantation drive was carried out on 350 bighas of land in Domari village on the banks of the Ganga. People take part in a sapling plantation campaign allegedly aiming to plant about three lakh saplings, in Ramnagar, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday (PTI)

According to a press communiqué issued by the Varanasi Nagar Nigam, around 20,000 people participated in the drive, which began at 8 am and lasted for about an hour. Guinness World Records judge Rishi Nath presented certificates to Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari and Municipal commissioner Himanshu Nagpal for the achievement.

The plantation site has been developed as an “Urban Forest,” divided into 60 sectors named after Kashi’s prominent ghats, including Dashashwamedh, Manikarnika, Kedar, Lalita, and Sheetla. Over 4,000 saplings have been planted in each sector, creating what officials described as a future “mini-Kashi” along the riverbank.

As many as 27 native species have been planted, including sheesham, arjun, teak, bamboo, kachnar, mahua and harsingar. Fruit-bearing trees such as mango, guava, papaya and pomegranate, along with medicinal plants like ashwagandha, shatavari, giloy and aloe vera, have also been included. The plantation has been carried out using the Miyawaki technique to ensure dense and rapid forest growth.

Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari said the achievement reflects Kashi’s commitment to environmental leadership while preserving its heritage.

Municipal commissioner Himanshu Nagpal said an agreement has been signed with the MBK Institute of Madhya Pradesh for the project’s management. The civic body expects revenue generation to begin from the third year through fruit, medicinal and floriculture produce. The estimated income is projected at ₹2 crore in the third year, rising to ₹7 crore annually by the seventh year.

To sustain the plantation, 10 borewells and a 10,827-metre-long pipeline network have been installed, along with 360 rain gun sprinkler systems to ensure efficient irrigation. Officials said the plants are expected to establish roots before the monsoon, helping prevent soil erosion along the riverbank.

Among those present at the event were BHU vice chancellor Prof Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, legislative council members Dharmendra Rai and Hansraj Vishwakarma, and other civic officials.