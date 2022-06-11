Varanasi forest dept to develop ‘Shakti Vans’ in rural areas

The forest department will soon launch a campaign to develop ‘Shakti Vans’ by promoting the plantation of tree species of nutritious value. The drive will engage women in plantation, care and guarding of the saplings.

‘Shakti Van’ campaign is the brainchild of principal chief conservator of forest Mamta Sanjiv Dubey. During her recent visit, she planned the campaign.

Empty land around Varanasi will be identified and used for developing ‘Shakti Vans’. The forest department will help the women interested in growing a ‘Shakti Van’, said Mahavir Kaujalgi, divisional forest officer, Varanasi.

“Under the ‘Shakti Van’ campaign, plant species which provide nutrition in addition to those having timber value will be given priority. Women can plant these saplings in open space, outside their houses and will look after them,” said Kaujalgi.

The women would be engaged in guarding the saplings, he added.

Kaujalgi said these ‘Shakti Vans’ will help preserve indigenous species, including Sahjan, Indigo, Mango and Guava among others, and will give nutrition to the people through their fruits.

