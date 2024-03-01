Varanasi retains 1st spot in U.P. health ranking dashboard

In Uttar Pradesh’s health ranking dashboard, Varanasi has once again secured the first position with a 75 percent score. This marks the district’s eighth consecutive first-place position in the health ranking dashboard for this financial year. For Representation Only (Bloomberg file)

District magistrate (DM) S Rajalingam and chief development officer (CDO) Himanshu Nagpal commended the health department for this achievement and encouraged continued provision of quality services.

Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Sandeep Chaudhary said that Varanasi has maintained its top ranking, following guidelines set by the district magistrate and chief development officer. Varanasi’s health facilities, supervised by the CDO, have achieved a 78 percent rating so far, this financial year, with January’s achievement at 75 percent.

Comparatively, the state’s achievement for January is 58 percent, and for the financial year, it stands at 62 percent, indicating Varanasi’s superior performance. The CMO highlighted that Varanasi excelled across 16 indicators, including cesarean delivery, vaccination, and family planning services.

Under the collaborative supervision of deputy CMO (RCH) Dr HC Maurya and district programme manager (DPM) of National Health Mission Santosh Kumar Singh, Varanasi’s medical and health services, particularly for mother-child health and family welfare programmes, are well-delivered across government hospitals, community and primary health centres, Ayushman Arogya Mandir (Health and Wellness Centres), and health sub-centres.

At the block level, Baragaon PHC secured the top rank in the monthly health ranking dashboard, followed by Sewapuri PHC, Arajiline CHC, Harhua PHC, Misirpur (Kashi Vidyapeeth) CHC, Pindra PHC, Cholapur CHC, Chiraigaon PHC, and the urban unit respectively.

CMO stressed that health centres with lower rankings have been urged to prioritise their work.