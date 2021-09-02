Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Varanasi Smart City project: UP minister rebukes officials for poor quality work
others

Varanasi Smart City project: UP minister rebukes officials for poor quality work

UP minister Dr Neelkanth Tiwari direct officials of Varanasi Smart City Ltd to rectify shortcomings within three days or face action
By HT Correspondent, Varanasi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 10:34 PM IST
UP minister Dr Neelkanth Tiwari inspecting a lane in Dashashwamedh area of Varanasi. (HT PHOTO)

Minister of state for tourism and religious affairs in UP government Dr Neelkanth Tiwari on Wednesday rebuked officials of Varanasi Smart City Limited for poor quality of construction work being carried out at Dashashwamedh ward area and asked them to rectify the shortcomings within three days or face action.

Tiwari is an elected representative from Varanasi South Assembly constituency under which the Dashashwamedh ward area falls.

An official of information department said Tiwari received information about laxity in the developmental works being carried out under Varanasi smart city project following which he carried out an on spot inspection. He walked through the lanes and spotted very poor quality plain cement concrete (PCC) work. He even used a spade to examine the quality of work.

The official said sewer line and potable water supply line were being replaced with new one and laying of square stones after moulding plain cement concrete (PCC) layers was also in progress.

As per the official, Tiwari rebuked officials of Varanasi Smart City Ltd for lackadaisical approach in replacing the sewer and water pipelines in the area.

RELATED STORIES

Accompanied by secretary Varanasi Development Authority, secretary Jal Kal and smart city officials, the minister inspected areas like Kaiwalya Lane, Ahilyabai Lane, Maan Mandir Lane, Tripura Bhairavi Gali, Rani Bhavani Lane, Mir Ghat, Kalika Gali and instructed officials to remove the flaws within three days or face action.

The Varanasi Smart City project aims at improving basic amenities, adding new ones while maintaining antiquity and heritage of Kashi for which the ancient city is known across the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Gandak continues to wreak havoc in E Champaran

SIT probing political links to illicit liquor unit in Punjab’s Badal village draws a blank

Five held for smuggling drugs in Patiala, 3 lakh tablets recovered

Amritsar AIR station in the works for 15 years; tower issue grounds progress
TRENDING TOPICS
Sidharth Shukla
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Taliban
India's Covid Cases
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP