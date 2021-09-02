Varanasi Smart City project: UP minister rebukes officials for poor quality work

Minister of state for tourism and religious affairs in UP government Dr Neelkanth Tiwari on Wednesday rebuked officials of Varanasi Smart City Limited for poor quality of construction work being carried out at Dashashwamedh ward area and asked them to rectify the shortcomings within three days or face action.

Tiwari is an elected representative from Varanasi South Assembly constituency under which the Dashashwamedh ward area falls.

An official of information department said Tiwari received information about laxity in the developmental works being carried out under Varanasi smart city project following which he carried out an on spot inspection. He walked through the lanes and spotted very poor quality plain cement concrete (PCC) work. He even used a spade to examine the quality of work.

The official said sewer line and potable water supply line were being replaced with new one and laying of square stones after moulding plain cement concrete (PCC) layers was also in progress.

As per the official, Tiwari rebuked officials of Varanasi Smart City Ltd for lackadaisical approach in replacing the sewer and water pipelines in the area.

Accompanied by secretary Varanasi Development Authority, secretary Jal Kal and smart city officials, the minister inspected areas like Kaiwalya Lane, Ahilyabai Lane, Maan Mandir Lane, Tripura Bhairavi Gali, Rani Bhavani Lane, Mir Ghat, Kalika Gali and instructed officials to remove the flaws within three days or face action.

The Varanasi Smart City project aims at improving basic amenities, adding new ones while maintaining antiquity and heritage of Kashi for which the ancient city is known across the world.