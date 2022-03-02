Varanasi: Support BJP once more to make India superpower in world, says Pradhan

VARANASI Union minister for education Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday appealed to people to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) once more in forming the new government in Uttar Pradesh (UP) as the state has to play an important role to establish India as a superpower in the world.

He was speaking at the Prabuddh Sammelan organised at a hotel in Varanasi. Prominent people, including writers, litterateurs, doctors, engineers and social workers, participated in the convention.

Urging people to support the BJP once more to form a majority government in the state, Pradhan said, “UP has to play an important role to establish India as a superpower in the world.”

Union minister said that had there not been a thumping majority government at the Centre and as well as in the state, the development on large scale wouldn’t have taken place in the state.

“Support the BJP once more to form a majority government for development in the state as the UP has to play an important role in establishing India as a superpower in 21st century,” he said.

“Kashi is not just a constituency for us, it is a laboratory of civilization and governance. A large number of developmental works took place in Kashi under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi whom people of this region elected their MP. The sprawling and grand Kashi Vishwanath Corridor has been built just because of the strong and sensitive government led by PM Modi at the Centre,” Pradhan said.

Praising the leadership of PM Modi in managing Covid pandemic, Pradhan said that when Covid-19 first wave struck India, there was a shortage of PPE kits. “Now, India is supplying PPE kits to the entire world. Union government led by PM Modi has effectively dealt with global pandemic. So far, over 175 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered,” he claimed.

On handling of Ukraine crisis, he said that Prime Minister Modi is making all possible efforts to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine. He said that the government is also working on upgrading the schools from class 1 to 12.