Home / Cities / Others / Varanasi traders appeal for peace, harmony
others

Varanasi traders appeal for peace, harmony

The Mahanagar Udyog Vyapar Samiti, an organisation of traders, appealed to the public and particularly fellow traders to maintain peace and harmony in the city, on Saturday
Traders holding a meeting in Varanasi on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jun 12, 2022 12:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

In a meeting held here on Saturday, they also praised the administrative officials and religious leaders of Varanasi for playing a crucial role in maintaining peace in the city.

In a statement issued on Saturday, office-bearers of the Mahanagar Udyog Vyapar Samiti said, “This city and the country belong to all of us. The Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case is pending in court. We have nothing to do with this matter. Whatever the order of the court will be, it will be accepted by us.”

Patron Shrinarayan Khemka, president Prem Mishra, general secretary Ashok Jaiswal, vice-president Somnath Vishwakarma appealed not to do anything that causes harm to the city, state and our country.

Meanwhile, local businessmen Mukhtar Ahmed and Ovaidul Haque appealed to all the traders of Kashi to maintain peace and tranquillity in the city and also thanked the Samiti.

Rajneesh Kannojia, Manish Choubey, Dinesh Kalra, Mukhtar Ahmed, Ovaidul Haque, Vijay Jaiswal, Kedar Dhannani, Sanjay Agarwal, Faizan Ahmed were present in the meeting.

RELATED STORIES

SBSP leader appeals for peace

Former state vice-president of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party Shashipratap Singh has appealed to the people to maintain peace, harmony, brotherhood, and harmony.

Singh said that peace paves the way for development, and chaos hinders development. He demanded that strict action should be taken against all those who tried to breach peace in various cities of the state.

