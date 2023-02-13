Varsities’ shooting tourney: Shapath of MRIIRS Faridabad takes gold

International shooting athlete Shapath Bharadwaj bagged gold with a record score in the trap event of the All-India Inter University Shooting Championship 2022-23. The event ended at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, New Delhi, on Sunday.

Shapath represented his university, Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS), Faridabad and won the gold medal with his individual best score 121 out of 125. Aditya Bhardwaj of Gurunanak Dev University, Amritsar, bagged silver with a score of 117 and Shardul Vihan of Shobhit University, Meerut, took bronze with a score of 115.

Shotgun shooting athletes from universities of Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujrat, Uttar Pradesh and other states participated in the championship which was held in Delhi from February 9 to February 12.

Shapath began his rounds with a score of 23 and concluded with a score 121 while scoring 25, 24, 25 and 24 in the remaining four rounds.

Shapath has so far won nine medals in different world championships, world cups, grand prix and open competitions. He has also won medals in different national, zonal and state championships.

Extending good wishes to Shapath and other medal winners, mentor of sports department of MRIIS and Khel Ratna Awardee Ronjan Sodhi said that the All-India University Council has given MRIIS the responsibility to organise university championships for the past three years and it will organise World University Championship in India next year.

“India will organise this world event for the first time”, said Sodhi and hoped that Indian athletes will win laurels for the country.

Director of MRIIS and Dronacharya Awardee Sarkar Talwar also extended good wishes to Shapath for winning gold with a record score. He said “ Our athletes are doing good and hope that they will continue delivering their best in forthcoming championships”.