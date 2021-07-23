Vasant Enclave residents complain of waterlogging

Residents of south Delhi’s Vasant Enclave have complained of flooding in their area every time it rains, even a little, and asked civic authorities, especially the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), to fix the drainage issue.

A video shared by the local resident welfare association (RWA) shows a manhole in the middle of the lane overflowing and the sewage water inundating the houses on the ground floor.

“The problem has been there for years and aggravates during monsoon. When we approach the DJB, they do send their suction machines to pump out the water. The process takes times. Sometimes, when it rains incessantly, even the staff take time to enter the area. It is a serious concern that needs a long-term solution,” said Rajeev Nayan, president of Vasant Enclave Welfare Association.

Residents blame the lack of a robust sewerage system in the adjoining Basant Gaon, an urban village, for the problem.

O P Nagpal (75), who has been living in Vasant Enclave since 1982, said back then, the colony used to be one of the most sought-after neighbourhoods, but over the years, the living conditions have taken a turn for the worse.

“The adjoining village is at an elevation and does not have a proper stormwater drainage system. Around five to seven years ago, the residents of the village somehow connected their sewer line with that of Vasant Enclave. When it rains, all the rainwater with the muck flows into the sewer line causing the manholes to overflow,” said Nagpal.

“The population of the village grew over the years with more apartments and flats coming up in the area. As their sewerage system was not being able to take the sewage load, it was connected to the Vasant Enclave drain and hence the issue,” said Nagpal.

Around two years ago, a separate sewer line for the village was planned and a few pipes had also been laid. However, the villagers opposed it and the work had to be stopped midway, he said.

The RWA has sent a string of letters to the DJB requesting them to delink the sewer line from that of the village.

In reference to a letter from the Vasant Enclave RWA, a senior DJB official said both Vasant Enclave and Basant Gaon are adjacent to each other and that the village is at a higher elevation. “There is no storm water drain in Basant Gaon, which is connected to Vasant Enclave’s sewerage system. During monsoon, rainwater running downstream accumulates in the low-lying areas of Vasant Enclave. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has been requested to lay storm water drains to sort out the problem,” said the official adding that the DJB is going to replace the sewer line after monsoon.

Manish Aggarwal, a BJP councillor from Vasant Vihar, said the drainage issue is a long-standing problem. “It is not possible to construct storm water drains along the sewer lines as the lanes in the village are too narrow. We have requested the DJB only to find a solution,” said Aggarwal.

However, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from the area Pramila Tokas said two and a half years ago, she had got the work orders for laying a separate sewer line for the village and work had even started at the site. “Almost 25% work was done when a group of residents opposed the work and did not let it take off. It has been stuck since then. We have been planning to revive the project soon after monsoon,” said Tokas.